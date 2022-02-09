Overview of Dr. Inderbir Gill, MD

Dr. Inderbir Gill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, Sierra View Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Gill works at University Of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Porterville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.