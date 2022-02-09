Dr. Inderbir Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inderbir Gill, MD
Dr. Inderbir Gill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, Sierra View Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
University Of Southern California1516 San Pablo St Fl 5 Ste 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3700
University Of Southern California1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3700
Keck Medicine of USC-Beverly Hills9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 305, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (800) 872-2273
USC Institute of Urology-Porterville386 N Villa St Ste B, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (800) 872-2273
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Sierra View Medical Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I got diagnosed with severe kidney cancer in my right kidney on 2/1/22 by my oncologist. On Monday, 2/7/22 I was in Dr. Gills office as he was able to squeeze me in at the end of the day. Yes I had to wait awhile to be seen; HOWEVER, the level of care I received by Dr. Gill and his team was exceptional. No wonder it takes awhile to be seen, he actually cares about each of his patients and takes the time to explain and answer any questions you have. He answered questions that weren’t even related to my kidney cancer and was able to refer me to another doctor for a hernia that he found. All in all, it was a very pleasant experience given the circumstances. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Gill to anyone!
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1649234014
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
