Overview

Dr. Ira Perry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Perry works at Cardiology Consultants Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Ectasia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.