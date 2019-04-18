Dr. Irene Hernaez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernaez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Hernaez, MD
Overview of Dr. Irene Hernaez, MD
Dr. Irene Hernaez, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Hernaez works at
Dr. Hernaez's Office Locations
Paresh R. Jadav MD PA16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 201, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 937-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hernaez was extremely knowledgeable regarding my condition, and laid you the options. She treated me with high competence and respect. I would highly recommend Dr. Hernaez to anyone. One of the better specialists I have met.
About Dr. Irene Hernaez, MD
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184624892
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernaez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernaez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernaez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernaez works at
Dr. Hernaez speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernaez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernaez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernaez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernaez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.