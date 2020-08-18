See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Irina Lelchuk, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (95)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Irina Lelchuk, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology - M.D. and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Lelchuk works at Healthway Medical & Aesthetics in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthway Medical & Aesthetics
    65 Broadway Ste 1102, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 503-5354
  2. 2
    Healthway Medical & Aesthetics
    2195 E 22nd St Apt 1C, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 648-4545
    Monday
    4:00pm - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    4:00pm - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Asthma
Body Wraps
Arthritis
Asthma
Body Wraps

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Body Wraps Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipo-light Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
VelaShape™ Cellulite Treatment Chevron Icon
Zerona® Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Irina Lelchuk, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942202437
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • General Practice - Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology - M.D.
    Medical Education

