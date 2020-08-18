Dr. Irina Lelchuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lelchuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Lelchuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Irina Lelchuk, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology - M.D. and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Lelchuk works at
Locations
-
1
Healthway Medical & Aesthetics65 Broadway Ste 1102, New York, NY 10006 Directions (917) 503-5354
-
2
Healthway Medical & Aesthetics2195 E 22nd St Apt 1C, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 648-4545Monday4:00pm - 7:30pmTuesdayClosedWednesday4:00pm - 7:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturday10:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lelchuk?
The Dr. was kind and thorough.
About Dr. Irina Lelchuk, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1942202437
Education & Certifications
- General Practice - Maimonides Medical Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lelchuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lelchuk accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lelchuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lelchuk works at
Dr. Lelchuk speaks Russian and Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Lelchuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lelchuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lelchuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lelchuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.