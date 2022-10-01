Overview of Dr. Irving Friedman, MD

Dr. Irving Friedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Friedman works at Melvin Rothberger MD LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.