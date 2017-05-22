Dr. Isaac Bartley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Bartley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isaac Bartley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Huntington Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Bartley works at
Locations
Pasadena Gastroenterology Medical Group Inc.2750 E Washington Blvd Ste 330, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (818) 956-7507
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Huntington Hospital
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Never have gone to Dr. Bartley for this procedure. I have had a few of them in the past. He was great. Talked to him briefly before the procedure (colonoscopy) I was under enough to not feel anything but still can hear him talk to me.
About Dr. Isaac Bartley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartley speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartley.
