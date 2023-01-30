Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dizdarevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Ridgewood Orthopedic Group85 S Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-2830
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, good bad side manners, easy to ask questions, to the point !
About Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish
- 1245525294
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Mount Sinai
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Orthopedic Surgery
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Dizdarevic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dizdarevic.
