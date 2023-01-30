Overview of Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD

Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dizdarevic works at Ridgewood Orthopedic Group in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.