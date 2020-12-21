Dr. Itamar Birnbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Itamar Birnbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Itamar Birnbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Cardio Texas - Bastrop3101 Highway 71 E Ste 201, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 692-0874
Cardio Texas - Austin1015 E 32nd St Ste 508, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 276-4153Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
SUPERIOR
- Cardiology
- English
- 1811254857
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
