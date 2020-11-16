Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivan Ho, MD
Dr. Ivan Ho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center, Keck Hospital of USC, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Los Angeles Ear Nose & Throat Associates1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 703, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-0419
Yu Yao MD A Professional Corp.500 N Garfield Ave Ste 304, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 307-6600
- Garfield Medical Center
- Keck Hospital of USC
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ho is very knowledgable in cardiac ablation procedures. He explains in detail possible outcomes and expected risks.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese.
