Dr. Ivan Melendez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Melendez works at Ivana Enterprises Inc in Mcallen, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.