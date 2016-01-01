Dr. Izabella Shuvayev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuvayev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Izabella Shuvayev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Izabella Shuvayev, MD
Dr. Izabella Shuvayev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Shuvayev's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1260 Silas Deane Hwy Fl 1, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 545-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Izabella Shuvayev, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1467891234
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine
- Institute Of Living
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Shuvayev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuvayev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuvayev has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuvayev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shuvayev speaks Russian and Spanish.
Dr. Shuvayev has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuvayev.
