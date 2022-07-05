Overview of Dr. Jacob Budny, DO

Dr. Jacob Budny, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Budny works at G2 Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Glen Allen, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.