Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacob Budny, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
G2 Orthopedics and Sports Medicine100 Concourse Blvd Ste 150, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 678-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
James River Surgical Associates-women's Services8266 Atlee Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 764-7365
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
New knee going quite well. Very good and fast service. Seems quite interested in your well being.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, German
- 1508008665
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University of New England / Main Campus
- University of Rochester
- Orthopedic Surgery
