Dr. Jacqueline Redondo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Redondo, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Redondo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Redondo's Office Locations
Redondo Hand Center7130 Sw 87th Ct, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 412-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacqueline Redondo is a "super and an excellent Dr., I am sure I speak for others that cannot make the time to write a review, there is only "five stars for an excellent review" I am verbally giving Dr. Redondo a " Ten Stars" this makes Dr. Jacqueline Redondo a 'SUPER DOCTOR" also her staff is "TOP" I hope that I made a difference with my commend, she is unique and everyone should see her when needed, sincerely from: Coral Gables, Florida
About Dr. Jacqueline Redondo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437170545
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
