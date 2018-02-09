Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Redondo, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Redondo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Redondo works at Redondo Hand Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.