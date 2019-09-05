Dr. Jacques Morcos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morcos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacques Morcos, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacques Morcos, MD
Dr. Jacques Morcos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Morcos works at
Dr. Morcos' Office Locations
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jacques J Morcos is the Best of the Best neurological surgeon He made me Surgery of Complex Intracranial Aneurysm, Intracranial Approach; Carotid Circulation. Is an amazing surgeon and his Team work very professionally, in better hands I could not be. Brilliant man who takes the time to explain your options. Thank you for everything. Sincerely Elizabeth E Gallardo and you are my Angel Dr Morcos.
About Dr. Jacques Morcos, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neuro Inst/St Josephs Med Ctr
- U MN
- American University of Beirut Medical Center
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morcos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morcos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morcos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morcos has seen patients for Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morcos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morcos speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Morcos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morcos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morcos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Morcos can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.