Overview of Dr. Jacques Morcos, MD

Dr. Jacques Morcos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Morcos works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.