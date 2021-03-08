Dr. Jaime Pachon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pachon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Pachon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaime Pachon, MD
Dr. Jaime Pachon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Pachon's Office Locations
South Miami Office6141 Sunset Dr Ste 501, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-6615
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Pachon for over 15 years. He was my second opinion and I ended up staying with him. He has been able to keep my Rheumatoid controlled. He is an excellent doctor who listens and gives detailed explanations that a patient can understand. I have recommended him to several friends and they have all been very grateful and happy with him.
About Dr. Jaime Pachon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1891782306
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pachon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pachon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pachon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pachon has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pachon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Pachon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pachon.
