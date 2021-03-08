Overview of Dr. Jaime Pachon, MD

Dr. Jaime Pachon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Pachon works at Arthritis/Rheumatology Care Ctr in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.