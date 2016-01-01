See All Hematologists in Huntley, IL
Dr. Jalal Baig, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jalal Baig, MD

Hematology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jalal Baig, MD

Dr. Jalal Baig, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntley, IL. 

Dr. Baig works at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital in Huntley, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL and McHenry, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yi Lin, MD
Dr. Yi Lin, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Grzegorz Nowakowski, MD
Dr. Grzegorz Nowakowski, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. David Dingli, MD
Dr. David Dingli, MD
4.3 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Baig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
    10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 759-4323
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 234-5600
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital
    4201 W Medical Center Dr # D, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 759-4323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baig?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jalal Baig, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jalal Baig, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baig to family and friends

    Dr. Baig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jalal Baig, MD.

    About Dr. Jalal Baig, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740647437
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jalal Baig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jalal Baig, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.