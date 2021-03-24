Overview of Dr. James Barry, MD

Dr. James Barry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.



Dr. Barry works at Kane Hall Barry (Mid-Cities Neurology) in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Vertigo and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.