Dr. James Barry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Barry, MD
Dr. James Barry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Dr. Barry's Office Locations
Kane Hall Barry Neurology-Bedford1305 Airport Fwy Ste 205, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 267-6290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kane Hall Barry-Keller4525 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 117, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 267-6290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Admar
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas True Choice
- TPA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Viant
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barry explained everything in detail. He gets straight to the point. I felt comfortable with the answers we were given. Thank you Dr. Barry!
About Dr. James Barry, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952304743
Education & Certifications
- Sw Med Sch
- Baylor Affil Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Vertigo and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
