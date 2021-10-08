Dr. James Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Bennett, MD
Dr. James Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations
Midtown Urology1924 Piedmont Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 881-0966
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bennett and his team were great! I came in for a vasectomy and the whole process from consultation to procedure was a good experience. Much of my apprehension for having this procedure done was alleviated by a professional and kind staff.
About Dr. James Bennett, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1821096207
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Biopsy and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.