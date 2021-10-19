Overview of Dr. James Bresch, MD

Dr. James Bresch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Bresch works at Physical Therapy Institute of Illinois in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL and Fox River Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.