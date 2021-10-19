Dr. James Bresch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bresch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bresch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Bresch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Physical Therapy Institute of Illinois1550 N Northwest Hwy Ste 220, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 842-9366
The Midwest Center for Sight8901 Golf Rd Ste 300, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 824-3198Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists, Ltd1009 Il Route 22 Ste 2, Fox River Grove, IL 60021 Directions (847) 842-9366
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
I had partial knee replacement 12/2019 and was completely satisfied with Dr. Bresch and his team. He doesn't push surgery, but gives you alternatives and usually suggests PT as a first approach if that's a possibility. Then, in my case, a series of cortisone shots, until I was sure it was time for surgery. I recovered quickly and have full use of that leg and knee without pain. I continue at-home PT and it's lasting very nicely. He has my strong recommendation.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bresch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bresch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bresch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bresch has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bresch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bresch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bresch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bresch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bresch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.