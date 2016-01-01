See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. James Brooks Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Brooks Jr, MD

Dr. James Brooks Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Brooks Jr works at Dallas Bone and Joint Clinic Association in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brooks Jr' Office Locations

    Dallas Bone and Joint Clinic Association
    Dallas Bone and Joint Clinic Association
9330 Poppy Dr Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75218
(214) 324-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Rock Medical Center

Runner's Knee
Hip Pointer Injuries
De Quervain's Disease
Runner's Knee
Hip Pointer Injuries
De Quervain's Disease

Runner's Knee
Hip Pointer Injuries
De Quervain's Disease
Ankle Fracture
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spine Deformities
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Trigger Finger
Achilles Tendinitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Release
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Sprain
Knee Surgery
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scoliosis
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Total Hip Replacement
Total Knee Replacement
Trigger Finger Release
Trigger Point Injection
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. James Brooks Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861405391
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Brooks Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brooks Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brooks Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brooks Jr works at Dallas Bone and Joint Clinic Association in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brooks Jr’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

