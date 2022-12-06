Dr. James Bruckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bruckner, MD
Dr. James Bruckner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Proliance Orthopaedics & Sports Therapy1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-3600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Issaquah Highlands510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 392-3030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
This was my 2nd opinion on potential hip replacement at 40. Dr. Bruckner answered all of my questions thoughtfully and thoroughly. He also provided me with more information about why I might have such early stage arthritis. It was extremely helpful to be comfortable taking the next steps.
About Dr. James Bruckner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bruckner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruckner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruckner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruckner.
