Overview of Dr. James Bruckner, MD

Dr. James Bruckner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Bruckner works at PROLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.