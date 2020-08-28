Dr. James Conti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Conti, MD
Overview
Dr. James Conti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Conti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Gastroenterology39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 101, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 773-2882Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Eisenhower George and Julia Argyros Health Center45280 Seeley Dr # 33, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 773-2882
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conti?
My husband has complex health issues that require a competent doctor with great skills and knowledge. Dr. Conti has proven he has the skill set and knowledge to find the best care and therapeutic help for my husband. We are grateful to have him as our doctor. His staff is also excellent. The provide great help with a friendly and caring attiitude. I highly recommend Dr. Conti.
About Dr. James Conti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568614345
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conti accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conti works at
Dr. Conti has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Conti speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Conti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.