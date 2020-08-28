Overview

Dr. James Conti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Conti works at Eisenhower Gastroenterology Specialty Clinic in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.