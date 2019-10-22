Dr. James Deutsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Deutsch, MD
Overview of Dr. James Deutsch, MD
Dr. James Deutsch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Deutsch's Office Locations
University Ophthalmic Consultants185 Montague St Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 780-1530
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deutsch is very professional and his staff, very polite. Dr. Deutsch takes time with you, he doesn’t rush and very respectful.
About Dr. James Deutsch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deutsch has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deutsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deutsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deutsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.