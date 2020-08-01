Overview of Dr. James Field, MD

Dr. James Field, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Field works at Hometown Pediatrics in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.