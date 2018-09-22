See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. James Fondren, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (15)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Fondren, MD

Dr. James Fondren, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Fondren works at Newport Beach Comp Care Med Grp in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fondren's Office Locations

    Newport Beach Comp Care Med Grp
    Newport Beach Comp Care Med Grp
355 Placentia Ave Ste 102, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 574-1091

  Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Acute Bronchitis
Osteoporosis
    Sep 22, 2018
    Excellent physician, thorough in all aspects of medical evaluation, exceptional and prompt referral to specialists when necessary, best communication with me on any medical issues I have concerns. Concierge physician. Fortunate to have him as my physician.
    Don C in Laguna Beach , CA — Sep 22, 2018
    About Dr. James Fondren, MD

    Internal Medicine
    28 years of experience
    English
    1598781213
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
