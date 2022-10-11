See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. James Keffer, DO

Pain Medicine
2.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Keffer, DO

Dr. James Keffer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.

Dr. Keffer works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Neurosurgery & Spine in Charleston, SC with other offices in Beaufort, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keffer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roper St. Francis Neurosurgery and Spine
    2145 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 200, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 723-8823
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Beaufort Neurosurgery
    989 Ribaut Rd Ste 300, Beaufort, SC 29902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 723-8823

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • Roper Hospital
  • Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Oct 11, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Keffer for a few years. I was referred to this doctor by my NY wc. He does not treat me like some wc doctors. Dr. Keffer has worked with my many different conditions and has not pushed me into any procedures. I don’t go to a “pain doctor” looking for drugs like many patients.
    JoAnn — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. James Keffer, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1013980168
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Baptist Hospital
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Keffer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keffer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Keffer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

