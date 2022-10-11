Dr. James Keffer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Keffer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Keffer, DO
Dr. James Keffer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Keffer works at
Dr. Keffer's Office Locations
Roper St. Francis Neurosurgery and Spine2145 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 200, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 723-8823Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Beaufort Neurosurgery989 Ribaut Rd Ste 300, Beaufort, SC 29902 Directions (843) 723-8823
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Keffer for a few years. I was referred to this doctor by my NY wc. He does not treat me like some wc doctors. Dr. Keffer has worked with my many different conditions and has not pushed me into any procedures. I don’t go to a “pain doctor” looking for drugs like many patients.
About Dr. James Keffer, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1013980168
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keffer speaks Portuguese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Keffer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keffer.
