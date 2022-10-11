Overview of Dr. James Keffer, DO

Dr. James Keffer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Keffer works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Neurosurgery & Spine in Charleston, SC with other offices in Beaufort, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.