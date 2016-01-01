Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Kim, MD
Dr. James Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Newborn Medicine1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 697-6428
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. James Kim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1124389267
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.