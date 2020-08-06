Dr. James Leu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Leu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Leu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Locations
Valley Medical Group1578 State Route 23 Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 832-7487
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leu is a rare find in endocrinologists because he uses a holistic approach to your care. I was very disappointed to hear that he is leaving his current practice. I will look for him in the area.
About Dr. James Leu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
