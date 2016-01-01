Dr. Leyden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James Leyden, MD
Overview
Dr. James Leyden, MD is a Dermatologist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 319 Applebrook Dr, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (215) 662-2737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leyden?
About Dr. James Leyden, MD
- Dermatology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1124053731
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leyden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leyden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leyden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leyden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.