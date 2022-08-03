Overview of Dr. James Merritt III, MD

Dr. James Merritt III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Merritt III works at Oculoplastic Associates Of TX in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.