Dr. James Merritt III, MD
Dr. James Merritt III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Oculoplastic Associates Of Texas8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 508, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-0555
Oculoplastic Associates of Texas1708 Coit Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 369-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Fabulous job on my upper eyelid surgery. Dr. Merritt came highly recommended to me by another surgeon. And he didn’t disappoint. He did exactly as I asked and I’m very happy with the results. I had 2 follow up appts, first one to remove the stitches and the second one to check how they were healing. Told him I’m happy with the results and he said to call him if I ever needed anything. I’ve recommended him to family members. A+
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Merritt III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merritt III accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merritt III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merritt III has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merritt III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt III.
