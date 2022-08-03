See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. James Merritt III, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (30)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Merritt III, MD

Dr. James Merritt III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Merritt III works at Oculoplastic Associates Of TX in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Merritt III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oculoplastic Associates Of Texas
    8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 508, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 369-0555
  2. 2
    Oculoplastic Associates of Texas
    1708 Coit Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 369-0555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 03, 2022
    Fabulous job on my upper eyelid surgery. Dr. Merritt came highly recommended to me by another surgeon. And he didn’t disappoint. He did exactly as I asked and I’m very happy with the results. I had 2 follow up appts, first one to remove the stitches and the second one to check how they were healing. Told him I’m happy with the results and he said to call him if I ever needed anything. I’ve recommended him to family members. A+
    Lauren U. — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. James Merritt III, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801850763
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Merritt III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merritt III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merritt III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merritt III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merritt III has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merritt III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merritt III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merritt III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

