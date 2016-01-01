See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Columbia, MD
Dr. James Otto, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview of Dr. James Otto, MD

Dr. James Otto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.

Dr. Otto works at MDVIP - Columbia, Maryland in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Otto's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Columbia, Maryland
    8835 Columbia 100 Pkwy, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 498-4474

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. James Otto, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1356317259
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Md Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Md Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otto works at MDVIP - Columbia, Maryland in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Otto’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

