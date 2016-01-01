Overview of Dr. James Piper, MD

Dr. James Piper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Chicago Hospital



Dr. Piper works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.