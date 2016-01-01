See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. James Piper, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Piper, MD

Dr. James Piper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Chicago Hospital

Dr. Piper works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Piper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Schar Cancer Institute
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-1180
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Pancreatic Cancer
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Pancreatic Cancer
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. James Piper, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114961232
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Chicago Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Iowa-College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Piper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piper works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Piper’s profile.

    Dr. Piper has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Piper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

