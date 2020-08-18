Overview of Dr. James Spoto, DO

Dr. James Spoto, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire and Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake.



Dr. Spoto works at Marshfield Clinic Urgent Care in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Wyoming, MI and Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.