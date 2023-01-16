Overview

Dr. James Stinneford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Stinneford works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.