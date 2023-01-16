Dr. James Stinneford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stinneford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stinneford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Elgin Gastroenterology Sc745 Fletcher Dr Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 888-1300
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
I wasn’t feeling well so I had a tele-visit. Dr. Stinneford answered all my questions and made sure I understood everything we discussed. I never felt rushed. This is the same when I visit in the office. He is a good doctor
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Loyola U
- Loyola U
- Penn St
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Stinneford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stinneford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stinneford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stinneford has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stinneford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Stinneford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stinneford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stinneford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stinneford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.