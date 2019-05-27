Dr. James Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Strickland, MD
Overview of Dr. James Strickland, MD
Dr. James Strickland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Dr. Strickland's Office Locations
Town & Country Office12855 N 40 Dr Ste 125, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 966-0111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Signature Medical Group Inc621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 63B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 966-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two total hip replacements and couldn't recommend Dr. Strickland more highly. He is kind, compassionate, caring and intelligent with total respect for his patients. I recommend him all the time.
About Dr. James Strickland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1104812510
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Univ Hosp
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strickland has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strickland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.