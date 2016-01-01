Dr. Sutherland Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Sutherland Jr, MD
Dr. James Sutherland Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Arthritis Specialist Ltd8201 Atlee Rd Ste B, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 323-1401
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Sutherland Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutherland Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutherland Jr has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutherland Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland Jr.
