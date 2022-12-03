See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Greenville, MI
Super Profile

Dr. James Thiel, DO

Sports Medicine
4.8 (65)
Map Pin Small Greenville, MI
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Thiel, DO

Dr. James Thiel, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Thiel works at Spectrum Health United Hospital Internal Medicine, Pediatrics & Specialty Clinic in Greenville, MI with other offices in Big Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thiel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Mdcl Plmnry
    707 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 754-3001
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital (Orthopedics)
    705 Oak St Unit 11, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 592-1002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Very good I was impressed
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. James Thiel, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093838922
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania (GME)
    • McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital (GME)
    • Ingham Regional Medical Center (GME)
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Thiel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thiel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Thiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

