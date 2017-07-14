Dr. James Tibone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tibone, MD
Overview of Dr. James Tibone, MD
Dr. James Tibone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Tibone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tibone's Office Locations
-
1
Los Angeles6801 Park Ter Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7200
-
2
USC Orthopedic Surgery Assocs1520 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5860Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tibone?
Dr Tibone did a outstanding job on my shoulder, very little pain and fast recovery. The whole staff from top to bottom has been great !!
About Dr. James Tibone, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1831174523
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tibone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tibone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tibone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tibone works at
Dr. Tibone has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tibone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tibone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tibone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tibone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tibone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.