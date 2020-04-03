Dr. James Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wolfe, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wolfe, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Ashland, OH. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Locations
-
1
MidOhio PainCare-Ashland45 AMBERWOOD PKWY, Ashland, OH 44805 Directions (419) 709-8270
-
2
Midohio Paincare605 S Trimble Rd Ste B, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 709-8270
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfe?
Most compassionate doctor.
About Dr. James Wolfe, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1912985094
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- College of William and Mary
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Dr. Wolfe speaks French and German.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.