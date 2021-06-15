Overview of Dr. James Yee, MD

Dr. James Yee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Yee works at SLEEPENT in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Perforated Eardrum and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.