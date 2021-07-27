Dr. Jamie Koufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Koufman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jamie Koufman, MD
Dr. Jamie Koufman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Koufman works at
Dr. Koufman's Office Locations
-
1
Voice Institute New York200 W 57th St Ste 1203, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 463-8014
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koufman?
Dr. Koufman was my mother's doctor in Winston NC. She always did a great job! I wish she was still in North Carolina for my son.
About Dr. Jamie Koufman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1518941996
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koufman works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Koufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.