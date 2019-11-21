Overview of Dr. Jamshid Faraji, MD

Dr. Jamshid Faraji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Natl U Iran and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.