Dr. Jan Slomba, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catilica Del Ecuador / Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Jms Medical Services PC355 Ovington Ave Ste 203, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 759-0108
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I’ve had multiple sclerosis for eight years been to many pain management doctors throughout my time and no one was able to help manage my pain. This doctor however has been amazing he is very well knowledged and treating all kinds of pain neurological to bones to muscles and with his medicines that he uses something that are in trials some from Europe I’ve been very successful in reducing my pain in my day-to-day activities as my progression goes on on my MS if you struggle with pain and can’t find someone to manage it properly I strongly suggest seeing this doctor it’s life-changing.
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Pontificia Universidad Catilica Del Ecuador / Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Slomba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slomba accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slomba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slomba has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slomba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Slomba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slomba.
