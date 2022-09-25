See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jan Slomba, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jan Slomba, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jan Slomba, MD

Dr. Jan Slomba, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catilica Del Ecuador / Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Slomba works at Jms Medical Services PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nino Mikaberidze, MD
Dr. Nino Mikaberidze, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Frederick Buechel, MD
Dr. Frederick Buechel, MD
5.0 (22)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew So, MD
Dr. Andrew So, MD
4.8 (38)
View Profile

Dr. Slomba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jms Medical Services PC
    355 Ovington Ave Ste 203, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 759-0108

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Slomba?

    Sep 25, 2022
    I’ve had multiple sclerosis for eight years been to many pain management doctors throughout my time and no one was able to help manage my pain. This doctor however has been amazing he is very well knowledged and treating all kinds of pain neurological to bones to muscles and with his medicines that he uses something that are in trials some from Europe I’ve been very successful in reducing my pain in my day-to-day activities as my progression goes on on my MS if you struggle with pain and can’t find someone to manage it properly I strongly suggest seeing this doctor it’s life-changing.
    Anthony Chelune — Sep 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jan Slomba, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jan Slomba, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Slomba to family and friends

    Dr. Slomba's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Slomba

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jan Slomba, MD.

    About Dr. Jan Slomba, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689658007
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pontificia Universidad Catilica Del Ecuador / Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan Slomba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slomba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slomba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slomba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slomba works at Jms Medical Services PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Slomba’s profile.

    Dr. Slomba has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slomba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Slomba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slomba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slomba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slomba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jan Slomba, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.