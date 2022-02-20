Overview of Dr. Jana Myers, MD

Dr. Jana Myers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Florida.



Dr. Myers works at Pediatric Professional Associates P.A. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.