Dr. Jana Myers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Florida.
Dr. Myers works at
Pediatric Professional Associates P.A.7001 SW 87TH AVE, Miami, FL 33173
Experience & Treatment Frequency
She is our favorite doctor there!
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
English, Spanish
- 1174526362
U Miami/jackson Meml Hosp
Univ Florida
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Myers speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
