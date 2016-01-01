Though Florida struggles to find a place at the top of the national healthcare rankings, the city of Miami has some of the state’s better facilities. Baptist Health and Broward Health are two of the larger hospital systems in the area. Baptist Hospital of Miami is an 838-bed hospital. Baptist Health also includes the Miami Cancer Institute. Another strong healthcare presence throughout Miami is University of Miami Hospital and its clinics.

Miami’s Top-Rated Facilities

Cleveland Clinic Weston ranks #1 in Miami and #5 in Florida according to U.S. News. It is high-performing in 13 procedures, including:

Hip Replacement

Knee Replacement

Back Surgery (spinal fusion)

For some of Florida’s best children’s care, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital tops the list in Miami. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is ranked nationally in 5 children’s specialties, including: