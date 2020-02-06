Dr. Jane Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jane Pearson, MD
Dr. Jane Pearson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Pearson's Office Locations
Ascension Providence6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (205) 939-0196
Brookwood Medical Center2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 939-0196
- 3 2660 10th Ave S Ste 520, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-0196
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Starting with staff reception it was truly exceptional for me. I was alone one this visit had to drive myself and park became nervous called and was guided. Met a volunteer angel at elevator who assisted me with my cane and he even carried my handbag ??. Escorted me to the office of Dr. Pearson, how divine was that. Of course my visit with Dr Pearson was comforting and knowledgeable. I trust her completely. She speaks directly to me,, I understand her as well as her lovely and caring nurse. Upon completion of my visit her nurse escorted me back to my car. Not only was I cared for I generally felt protected. I highly recommend Dr Jane Pearson.
About Dr. Jane Pearson, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1275737876
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Alzheimer's Disease and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.