Dr. Jane Ponterio, MD
Overview of Dr. Jane Ponterio, MD
Dr. Jane Ponterio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Ponterio's Office Locations
Ponterio & Pessolano MD PC1583 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 983-0204
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very caring and smart doctor. She is very busy and has a waiting list for new patients. I have seen many doctors, but she is the best, and I plan to stay with her until she retires. She also teaches new doctors. Lucky for them!
About Dr. Jane Ponterio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Dr. Ponterio has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ponterio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
