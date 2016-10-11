Overview of Dr. Jane Ponterio, MD

Dr. Jane Ponterio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Ponterio works at Ponterio and Pessolano MDs in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.