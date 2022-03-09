See All Orthodontists in New York, NY
Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.8 (386)
Overview

Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Dr. Stoess-Allen works at Park Avenue Orthodontics in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Office
    935 Park Ave # 1B, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 239-1293

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ceramic Dental Braces
Crooked Teeth
Crossbite
Ceramic Dental Braces
Crooked Teeth
Crossbite

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Damon® Clear Braces Chevron Icon
Damon® System Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Treatment Chevron Icon
    • MetLife

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 386 ratings
    Patient Ratings (386)
    5 Star
    (354)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1326152836
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoess-Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stoess-Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoess-Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoess-Allen works at Park Avenue Orthodontics in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stoess-Allen’s profile.

    386 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoess-Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoess-Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoess-Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoess-Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

