Overview of Dr. Janna Gefter, DPM

Dr. Janna Gefter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Gefter works at Bayside Podiatry Associates in Bayside, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.