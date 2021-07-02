Dr. Janna Gefter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gefter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janna Gefter, DPM
Overview of Dr. Janna Gefter, DPM
Dr. Janna Gefter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Gefter's Office Locations
Bayside Podiatry Associates2383 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (718) 423-3535Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Absolute Podiatry of NY, PC1302 Kings Hwy Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 645-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gefter is a great doctor. She’ very understanding and listens to your concerns. The services I received from Her is excellent. She’s very kind and friendly. Dr. Gefter explained everything to me in a very clear manner. Also, the staff is very friendly and professional. I’ve never had to wait more than a few minutes when I arrive on time for an appointment. I’m so glad I chose Dr. Janna Gefter as My podiatrist and would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Janna Gefter, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian, Serbian and Spanish
- 1124129390
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Gefter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gefter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gefter has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gefter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gefter speaks Russian, Serbian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gefter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gefter.
