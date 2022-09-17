See All Gastroenterologists in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Jared Gold, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (106)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jared Gold, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook-Gi Stony Brook Univ Hosp

Dr. Gold works at Camis in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Howell, NJ, Marlboro, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Nausea and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Camis
    234 Industrial Way W Bldg B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 370-2220
    Advanced Gastroenterology Associates - Howell
    59 Kent Rd, Howell, NJ 07731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 370-2220
    Advanced Gastroenterology Associates - Marlboro
    475 County Road 520 Ste 201, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 370-2220
    Advanced Gastroenterology Associates, LLC
    100 Perrine Rd, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 370-2220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Nausea
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Nausea
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Duodenal Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Function Test
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Prolapse
Autoimmune Diseases
Biliary Atresia
Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heartburn
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 17, 2022
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Gold for over 10 years. He actually listens when you talk or ask a question. Never a rushed visit. He’s been right on the money with his treatment plans for my many ongoing issues. He is one of the few Dr’s I highly recommend
    Debbie — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jared Gold, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1962455063
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook-Gi Stony Brook Univ Hosp
    Residency
    • Montetiore Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Montetiore Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gold has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Nausea and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

