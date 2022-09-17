Dr. Jared Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Gold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jared Gold, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook-Gi Stony Brook Univ Hosp
Dr. Gold works at
Locations
Camis234 Industrial Way W Bldg B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 370-2220
Advanced Gastroenterology Associates - Howell59 Kent Rd, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 370-2220
Advanced Gastroenterology Associates - Marlboro475 County Road 520 Ste 201, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Directions (732) 370-2220
Advanced Gastroenterology Associates, LLC100 Perrine Rd, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 370-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Gold for over 10 years. He actually listens when you talk or ask a question. Never a rushed visit. He’s been right on the money with his treatment plans for my many ongoing issues. He is one of the few Dr’s I highly recommend
About Dr. Jared Gold, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Polish
- 1962455063
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook-Gi Stony Brook Univ Hosp
- Montetiore Med Ctr
- Montetiore Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold works at
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Nausea and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gold speaks Polish.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.